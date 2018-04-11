PHL, China sign 6 bilateral deals in Hainan

THE Philippines signed six bilateral agreements with China on the sidelines of a conference in Hainan Tuesday, involving agricultural cooperation and a preliminary study for a Davao City expressway, among others.

In a statement, the Presidential News Desk (PND) said President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping “witnessed the signing of six bilateral agreements following the bilateral meeting held between the two leaders” in the southern island province of Hainan, site of the Boao Forum for Asia.

Department of Finance (DoF) Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III and Chinese Ministry of Commerce Minister Zhong Shan signed the agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation.

Mr. Dominguez and Mr. Zhong also signed the Exchange of Letters on Phase III of the Technical Cooperation Project for the Filipino-Sino Center for Agricultural Technology.

Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar and Mr. Zhong also signed the Exchange of Letters for the Pre-Feasibility Study of the proposed Davao City Expressway Project.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin M. Andanar and Mr. Zhong signed the Exchange of Letters for an agreement to provide broadcasting equipment to the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the employment of Filipino teachers of the English language in China.

Mr. Dominguez and Mr. Zhao also signed a preferential buyer’s credit loan agreement for the Chico River Pump Irrigation project.

According to the PND, other officials who joined the President at the bilateral meeting were the President’s daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano, Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence T. Go, Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana, Presidential Spokesperson Herminio L. Roque, Jr., Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato T. dela Peña, Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi, and Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago L. Sta. Romana.

On the same day, the Philippines also signed at least 10 business letters of intent (LoIs) with Chinese firms.

The PND said the signed LoIs have an “estimated investment value of around $9 billion and could employ around 10,000 workers.” — Arjay L. Balinbin