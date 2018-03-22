PHL Cup: Beermen vs Hotshots

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THE finals of the PBA Philippine Cup commence today as the defending champions San Miguel Beermen and Magnolia Hotshots get their best-of-seven series going with Game One at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The top two teams at the end of the elimination round with identical 8-3 records, the Beermen and Hotshots handled the competition well in the succeeding playoff rounds to book a spot in the championship series, marking the first time that they will be jousting for a Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) title in five years.

The last time the two met in the Big Dance was in the 2013 PBA Governors’ Cup finals where the Hotshots, then playing under San Mig Coffee, defeated the Beermen, playing under Petron, in seven games to claim the championship.

San Miguel, already the most successful franchise in the PBA with 24 titles, looks to further create history in the about-to-begin finals, gunning for a fourth straight Philippine Cup title.

It is currently tied with Talk ’N Text in winning three straight All-Filipino crowns in the PBA and will break away from the logjam by adding this year’s championship.

“[Despite winning three straight Philippine Cup titles] the players are still hungry and that’s a good sign for us,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria in the lead-up to their championship matchup with Magnolia.

Mr. Austria, who is shooting for a sixth PBA coaching title, added that he sees a very competitive series with the Hotshots, notwithstanding them being “sister” ball clubs under the banner of San Miguel Corp.

In booking a place in the finals, San Miguel eliminated TNT KaTropa in the opening round of the playoffs before dispatching the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings, 4-1, in their best-of-seven semifinals.

BACK IN THE FINALS

Magnolia, meanwhile, is back in the finals after four years of absence and bent on making the most out of it.

The Hotshots last made it to the finals in the 2014 Governors’ Cup finals under San Mig Coffee, which they won and completed for them a PBA grand slam.

After it though, rough times followed, highlighted by a numerous personnel movements that took time to bear fruit until this conference.

“We’re happy we finally got over the hump and now back in the finals,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, who is making his first championship appearance as a PBA coach.

“It was a process for us and we had to be patient and it finally paid off,” he added.

The road to the finals in the ongoing tournament saw Magnolia eliminating the GlobalPort Batang Pier in the first round and overcoming the NLEX Road Warriors in the semifinals in six games.

Along the way though, the Hotshots lost leader Marc Pingris to a season-ending ACL injury.

In their lone game in the elimination round, San Miguel narrowly beat Magnolia, 77-76.

Game One of the PBA Philippine Cup finals is set for 7 p.m.