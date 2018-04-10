PHL, Indonesia launch 32nd joint sea patrol exercises

THE PHILIPPINES and Indonesia started Tuesday, April 10, their 32nd Coordinated Patrol (Corpat), an exercise to enhance coordination for border security. Ensign Aileen T. Jansor, Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao Public Affairs Office chief, said at a press conference in Davao City that the exercise, which will last until the end of April, “will try to improve coordination” between the navies of the two countries in curbing illegal activities using their seas.”

Among the activities, said Ms. Jansor, are “sea serials, shipboard exercises and coordinated patrol between the two navies at the border areas.” There will also be goodwill games, she added. — Carmelito Q. Francisco