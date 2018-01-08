PHL, Indonesia to meet on maritime security

REPRESENTATIVES OF the Philippines and Indonesia will start today a four-day meeting on enhancing border cooperation. Major Ezra L. Balagtey, spokesperson of the Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom), the host of this gathering, said they will discuss “sustainable maritime defense and security cooperation” and other concerns. To lead the Philippine delegation will be Lt. Gen Benjamin Madrigal, EastMinCom commander, with Indonesian Eastern Fleet Commander Ramd Didik Setiyono as his counterpart. Last year, the two countries launched a joint maritime patrol within a 600-kilometer common border to strengthen the security of their common border. “Both countries aim to make the border patrol more regular this time due to the terror threat,” said Mr. Balagtey. The patrol was a trial initiative that included Malaysia as the three countries announced then their initiatives to fight piracy, terrorism and illegal drug trade in their common borders. — C.Q. Francisco
