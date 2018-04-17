PHL signs air services agreement with Maldives

THE Philippines and the Maldives have signed an air services agreement, paving the way for the launch of direct flights between the two countries.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Civil Aeronautics Board said in a statement that the two countries concluded the agreement on April 17, after negotiators met in Manila on April 16-17 to draft the agreement.

The agreement allows for an initial entitlement of 1,200 seats weekly for each country’s designated airlines between Manila and the Maldives.

Flights originating from or going to locations outside Manila will be unlimited, in line with the government policy of promoting other gateways in the Philippines.

DoTr Undersecretary for Aviation Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo said in a text message that negotiations on the allocation of seats will follow.

The Philippine air panel was led by the Department of Foreign Affairs, with representatives from the DoTr, CAB, Department of Tourism, Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department of Labor and Employment as members.

The Maldives delegation was composed of senior officials of the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo