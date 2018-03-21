PHL to no longer take part in US-led conflicts: Duterte

By Arjay L. Balinbin

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte declared on Wednesday that Philippine troops will no longer participate in any joint expeditionary warfare led by the United States (US).

“I’m addressing America right now, whatever expeditions that you will conduct, any wars that you will fight in any other countries, count us out,” Mr. Duterte said in his speech at the Philippine National Police Academy’s (PNPA) 39th Commencement Exercises in Silang, Cavite.

The President said the country has gained nothing from its participation in US-led wars “except brutality and agony.”

“We will stand on our own maski wala tayong pera (even if we do not have money),and we will never beg for any help. Sometimes it would mean really the dignity of the people,” he added.

The President pointed out that the last time the country had engaged in a US-led warfare, the Philippines suffered at least “702” casualties.

“We have been enslaved by two countries in succession: Spaniards for 400 years and the Americans for 50 years. Tama na po ‘yon (That’s enough). You have had your fill. Do not ask for more,” the President narrated.

Mr. Duterte added that the US has been exploiting the natural resources of the Philippines and of the Arab countries.

“You stole our natural resources. You stole the oils (sic) of the Arab countries, divided it arbitrarily into a nation at ngayon kumukuha pa rin kayo, hinihigop pa rin ‘yung (and until now you still get their) oil and there is trouble everywhere,” he said.

“So kung ganun lang naman (if that is the case,) unless we are threatened directly, there will be no more joint expeditions. At least sa panahon ko (not in my term). Maghintay kayong lahat kung mawala ako (You wait until I’m gone).”

The Philippine government has an existing mutual defense treaty with the US which was signed on August 30, 1951.

Article VIII of the treaty says: “This Treaty shall remain in force indefinitely. Either Party may terminate it one year after notice has been given to the other party.”

The purpose of the said treaty is to maintain and strengthen “the fabric of peace in the Pacific area.”

Each Party, the treaty also says, “recognizes that an armed attack in the Pacific area on either of the Parties would be dangerous to its own peace and safety and declares that it would act to meet the common dangers in accordance with its constitutional processes.”

The Philippines has been involved in American-led conflicts such as the Vietnam War in the 1960s and the 2003 Iraq War.