PHL, US enter into agreement on workplace discrimination against Fil-Ams

By Arjay L. Balinbin

THE Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C., and the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EOCC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that would address workplace discrimination against Filipinos in the US, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

“The two parties declare(d) that the MoU’s overall objective is to maintain a collaborative relationship to provide Filipino nationals in the United States with information, guidance, and access to education and training resources to help them understand and exercise their workplace rights, particularly with regard to reducing violations against them under the laws and regulations that are administered and enforced by the EEOC,” the DFA said in a statement on Monday, April 2.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel G. Romualdez said the Philippines “values” the partnership “as a vital component of (its) efforts to assist the over 3.9 million Filipinos and Filipino-Americans in the US in protecting their rights and facilitating the creation of safer and fairer work environments.”

“The Embassy looks forward to furthering our cooperation with the EEOC in ensuring that Filipino workers in the United States are treated fairly and accorded the rights due them under US law,” the ambassador added.

Mr. Romualdez, according to the DFA, also “acknowledged the positive results of previous collaboration that was made possible by the first MOU signed in 2015.”

“He expressed appreciation to EEOC’s District Representatives who have participated in the Embassy’s consular outreach missions in the US Southeast, as he cited their contributions to enhancing the awareness of Filipino workers of their rights as well as remedies available to them under existing labor laws regardless of their status,” the DFA said further.

For her part, EEOC Acting Chair Victoria A. Lipnic said: “Filipinos and Americans share the crucial core values of freedom and fairness.”

“That’s why the EEOC and the Philippine government are renewing this major agreement to cooperate to fight employment discrimination and advance justice and opportunity for Filipinos in this country,” she added.

The MoU between the Philippine Embassy and the EEOC, the DFA also said, “has national coverage and will underpin subsequent arrangements between EEOC District and Field offices and the Philippine Consulates General across the United States.”