PHL welcomes Kuwaiti assurance ‘to address labor issues’

By Camille A. Aguinaldo

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano on Tuesday said Kuwait’s cooperation to address concerns of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) would allow the Philippines to “move forward” from the diplomatic conflict over the controversial rescue video.

“We welcome the statement of Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah conveying his Government’s readiness to work with us in addressing the concerns of overseas Filipino workers in Kuwait,” Mr. Cayetano said in a statement.

“This gesture on the part of Kuwait, a country with which we have a shared history and strong people-to-people ties, will allow us to move forward and hurdle the challenges we face,” he added.

According to the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Mr. Khaled said Kuwait would cooperate with Manila “to explore all means to address labor issues” of OFWs, including the 800 distressed workers currently in shelter centers.

“Kuwait is keen on maintaining safety and rights of all expatriates including the Filipino community, within the labor laws of the country, which have been praised by international human rights agencies,” he was quoted as saying.

Mr. Khaled also said Kuwait “rejects any breach against its sovereignty or laws” regarding the diplomatic row with the Philippines. He added that it would “act decisively against any relevant attempt.”

The Kuwaiti official also said his country shared President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s intention to maintain “deep relations,” citing the Philippines’ support of Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion in the 1990s.

For his part, Mr. Cayetano said the Philippines affirmed its relations with the Kuwaiti government, acknowledging the assurances made by Kuwait on the protection of OFWs.

“We affirm our friendships with the government of Kuwait and its people. The strength of that friendship will withstand this misunderstanding,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, Mr. Cayetano said the memorandum of understanding between Philippines and Kuwait was already more than “60 to 70% complete.”

“The lifting of the ban will be contingent on the signing of the agreement, which is contingent on the good relationship and the assurance that they will be protected,” he said at a press conference in Cebu City.

He added that there was no one to blame regarding the diplomatic row with Kuwait, denying reports that he had a shouting match with Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III on who was to blame for the rescue video.

“We’re not blaming anyone because we don’t think we did anything wrong. Is it wrong to fight for the OFWs? Is it wrong to change the status quo? Is it wrong to ask another country?” he said.