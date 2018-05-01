PHL’s 1st designer outlet mall to rise near Tagaytay

AN UPCOMING designer outlet mall is expected to attract local and foreign tourists to the Tagaytay-Silang area.

Acienda Designer Outlet, located in Silang, Cavite, is scheduled to open on Aug. 2. It is being developed by Cathay Land, Inc. — the company behind South Forbes Golf City.

Acienda is described as the first-ever fully integrated, P2.5-billion shopping hub, where visitors can find year-round sales of designer brands in fashion, sports and homeware.

“Shoppers can expect year-round discounts from 30-70% at Acienda Designer Outlet,” the company said.

Acienda is close to Tagaytay City, making it easy for visitors to shop and enjoy the cool weather. It is located on a 20-hectare property 10 minutes north of the Tagaytay City Rotunda along Km. 48 Aguinaldo Highway in Silang.

The designer outlet itself will feature four architectural themes, Italian, French, New England and Spanish, and is expected to have many “Instagram-ready” spots.

For instance, it will have a French-style food and beverage section with a windmill as the central icon. Theatrical lighting, water features and regular live performances are also planned in the area.

“Acienda Designer Outlet is expected to change the way people see the Tagaytay-Silang tourist hub. Whereas before, people would go up the Windy City to visit restaurants and cafes while enjoying the view and the climate, pretty soon they will make that short trip to also find the best deals from international brands that Acienda can offer. We of course intend to be part of their weekend to do list,” Jeffrey Ng, president of Cathay Land, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Cathay Land has already turned over prime commercial spaces to confirmed tenants who have already begun the fitout process of their shops. The company said only a few select commercial spots are still available.

Cathay Land has partnered with London-based lifestyle retail developer Freeport Retail on the Acienda project.

Freeport Retail is a specialist developer and operator of designer outlets in the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Czech Republic, and Portugal, among many other countries. It has also partnered on outlet projects in Denmark, Germany, Slovakia, and Malaysia.

“The designer outlet sector is growing strongly globally, and we’re certain that The Philippines is ready for this lifestyle option. Our group has been successful in establishing designer outlets in other countries like Sweden, UK, Portugal, and Malaysia in Asia. And we promise to bring the same kind of world-class shopping experience that only a pure, dedicated outlet center can offer,” said Chris Milliken, cofounder and commercial director of Freeport Retail.

“Together with Cathay Land, we will create an experience for the customer that allows them to spend a half or even a full day bargain hunting in an interesting and high quality retail and leisure environment,” Mr. Milliken added.