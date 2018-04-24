PHL’s top diplomat apologizes to Kuwait over OFW rescue efforts

By Camille A. Aguinaldo

THE PHILIPPINES’ top diplomat on Tuesday apologized to Kuwait over the rescue efforts of the Philippine Embassy in the Persian Gulf state, which he said was viewed by the country as a possible violation of their laws.

“It is in this spirit that I apologize to my counterpart and we apologize to the Kuwaiti government, Kuwaiti people and the leaders of Kuwait if they were offended by some actions taken by the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait.” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano told reporters on the sidelines of a business forum in Taguig City, adding that he will send a note to Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait Renato P. Villa to bring to his Kuwaiti counterpart.

Mr. Cayetano’s apology came as Malacañang also on Tuesday said the draft agreement on the protection of Filipinos working in Kuwait may be signed after Ramadan this year.

“We still expect the MoA (memorandum of agreement) providing the minimum terms and conditions of employment for our OFWs to be signed soon. As in fact, they’re already talking about possible dates and the possible date maybe after this year’s Ramadan,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry L. Roque, Jr. said in his press briefing at the Palace.

Mr. Cayetano confirmed that the MoA with Kuwait would push through and added that the Philippines has requested the signing to be done in the country so that President Rodrigo R. Duterte could witness this ceremony.

Kuwait earlier summoned Mr. Villa to hand him two protest notes after a video went viral in social media showing the Philippine Embassy rescuing Filipino domestic helpers. In a statement issued late Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the President met with Kuwaiti Ambassador Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh in Davao City to discuss the issue.

Mr. Duterte, in that meeting, was joined by Mr. Cayetano and other DFA officials, Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III, Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu, and Communications Secretary Martin M. Andanar.

According to Mr. Cayetano, the Kuwaiti Ambassador accepted the Philippines’ explanation that embassy officials’ rescue efforts in Kuwait were done “in the spirit of emergency action to protect Filipinos” who were in life-or-death situations.

“We’re making it clear to them that as long as there is a Filipino in danger, we have to act one way or the other. We prefer it be done with you (referring to Kuwaiti authorities)….We’re saying that we won’t have to do the same thing because of the mutual assurance that there are mechanisms with those kinds of emergencies,” Mr. Cayetano also said.

Kuwait also “re-committed” to providing protection to OFWs while the Philippines assured it would follow and respect Kuwait’s laws and sovereignty, he added.

Mr. Cayetano further said mechanisms were also identified to enhance coordination between the Philippine Embassy and Kuwaiti authorities in rescuing distressed OFWs.

He said that, among other steps, the 24/7 hotline for distressed OFWs will be strengthened, and embassy officials will work closer with the Kuwaiti police who have the authority to enter the communities concerned in case of abuse reports.

“We expect things to settle down,… the relationship to be strengthened and we expect to sign the agreements soon,” Mr. Cayetano said.