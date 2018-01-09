Phoenix interested in Joe Devance, but Ginebra poised to keep veteran cager

BARANGAY GINEBRA has put versatile veteran player Joe Devance in the unrestricted free agent list and Phoenix Fuel was the first team to express interest publicly.

But because of a loophole in the PBA rules, Mr. Devance is going to stay as a Gin King.

Multi-titled coach Tim Cone of Barangay Ginebra made sure of that.

“It’s kinda a loophole in the rule where other teams cannot claim that player. He has to get into an agreement,” Mr. Cone said. “Joe is happy where he is at. He has no reason to leave. We talked to him about it. We know he’s coming back six to eight weeks, hopefully.”

According to Mr. Cone, teams can try to lure Mr. Devance away from Barangay Ginebra, but believes the veteran cager will hang on and stay where he is.

“They could try. But I don’t think they will be successful. He’ll take a P5-million contract if he can,” said Mr. Cone in jest. “He has no reason to go. We know that. We don’t feel he’s gonna go. A loophole in the league, we’re taking advantage of it.”

The loophole Mr. Cone was referring is that even though a player has been put in an unrestricted free agent list, his mother team will still have his rights.

“It’s been done before to other star players like Ryan Reyes, Kelly Williams and even Ranidel de Ocampo. Obviously, no one’s going to steal Ranidel from anybody and no one is going to steal Joe from us. It’s a loophole in the rules. It’s not illegal. It’s legal to do it, so we’re gonna do it.”

Mr. Devance was put on the unrestricted free agent list to allow John Wilson, a practice player, to crack the roster.

“We could have kept John as a practice player. John fills out our 15th player. We wanted John to be active because he makes more money if he’s active because when you’re a practice player your salary is lower. It gives him an opportunity to make more money. Joe understood it. He’s doing it basically for John. John gets a chance to possibly get some minutes. It gives us an opportunity to showcase John,” added Mr. Cone.

“John has been working hard and he deserves to play. So we elevated him from a practice player to the roster. We talked to Joe about being put in the unrestricted free agent. He’s not gonna lose anything that is owed to him. It’s just a formality.”

Mr. Devance status as an unrestricted free agent caught the attention of Phoenix coach Louie Alas, the Fil-Am player’s former mentor.

Mr. Alas coached Mr. Devance in the PBL while they were together at Toyota Otis and the comebacking bench tactician expressed interest on acquiring the services of his old ward.

“Of course, I’m serious on the possibility of getting him. Joe Devance is Joe Devance. I have to ask our boss how we can do it.”

But Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia downplayed the possibility of getting Mr. Devance knowing that everything has already been pre-arranged by Ginebra.

“I think it’s been pre-arranged, so it would be difficult for us to get him,” added Mr. Bugia. — Rey Joble