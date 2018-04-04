Phoenix Petroleum says market share reaches 6.2%

PHOENIX Petroleum Philippines, Inc. said it expanded its share to 6.2% of the local market as of end-2017, citing a report from the Department of Energy (DoE).

“We are proud to be an emerging major in the industry today, after having started just over 15 years ago in Davao City,” said Dennis A. Uy, Phoenix president and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Based on the ranking released by the DoE’s latest Oil Supply/Demand Report, Phoenix’s market share last year improved by several basis points from 5.7% in 2016.

Phoenix led other independent market participants as it recorded record volume sales last year. The company noted its share included that of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business acquired last year and which has been renamed Phoenix LPG Philippines, Inc.

“Phoenix recorded its best performing year yet in 2017 when it posted triple all-time highs in sales volume, revenues, and net income,” the company said.

Phoenix reported a net income of P1.79 billion, up 65% growth from the previous year. Last year’s profit included the partial consolidation of the LPG business starting in August 2017.

Excluding non-recurring gains and costs related to the LPG business, core income still hit an all-time high of P1.42 billion, or 30% higher than the previous year.

The company said its “solid” full-year core income growth underscored the strength of its fuels business, in which sales volume increased by 17% to 1.76 billion liters from 1.5 billion liters.

Phoenix reported revenues of P44.426 billion, an increase of 45% over the level in the previous year. It attributed last year’s higher sales volume to the addition of new stations, acquisition of new direct commercial accounts across various industries, as well as the inclusion of the LPG business.

As of end-2017, Phoenix had 530 retail service stations nationwide.

On Tuesday, shares in Phoenix slipped by 2.82% to close at P12.42 each. — Victor V. Saulon