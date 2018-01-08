Phoenix snarls NLEX

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THE Phoenix Fuel Masters won their second straight game in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup as they defeated erstwhile immaculate NLEX Road Warriors, 102-95, yesterday in the Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) first offering for 2018.

Getting solid contributions from their bench to complement the steady play of their starters, the Fuel Masters were able to withstand the early bombardment of the Road Warriors then make a key run in the second half and keep the previously streaking Road Warriors at bay en route to the victory.

NLEX took early command of the contest with guard Juami Tiongson setting the tempo in the opening quarter with 10 points to help his team to a 25-19 lead at the end the first canto.

The Fuel Masters though would gain some traction to start the second frame, with veteran Jeff Chan taking the lead to tow Phoenix and tie the affair at 28-all in the first two minutes.

Phoenix would build on the momentum of its strong start thereafter, outscoring the Road Warriors, 16-9, to build a seven-point cushion, 44-37, at the 5:28 mark.

But NLEX, given a shot in the arm by veterans Cyrus Baguio and Larry Fonacier off the bench, charged back, narrowing their deficit to just a solitary point, 54-53, at the halftime break.

The Fuel Masters had an explosive third quarter as the Matthew Wright waxed hot en route to guiding his team to a 76-63 advantage with five minutes to go.

NLEX tried to claw its ways back only to be rebuffed by Phoenix with the latter even extending its lead to 15 points, 88-73, heading into the final 12 minutes of the contest.

Sensing that the game was slowly slipping for their hands, the Road Warriors opened the payoff quarter with a 10-2 run to trim their deficit to just seven, 90-83, with four minutes lapsing.

They were able to narrow it further to four points, 92-88, at the 6:05 mark of the game.

But that was the closest the Road Warriors would get as Mr. Wright and RJ Jazul buoyed the Fuel Masters the rest of the way to book their second victory in three games so far in the season-opening tournament.

Mr. Chan came off the bench to score 18 points on top of six rebounds and three assists to backstop top scorer Mr. Wright who had 19 markers.

Mr. Jazul had 15 while rookie Jason Perkins and Justin Chua also provided quality minutes and contributions as substitutes with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

NLEX, which dropped to 2-1, was paced by Mr. Fonacier with 22 points while Mr. Tiongson added 12.

“Hopefully we can sustain this kind of game for us the rest of the way. Coach Louie [Alas] wants us to be consistent and I think we were able to show that today. We were able to build a big lead. NLEX cut it down but we stayed composed and held on for the win,” said best player of the game Chan after their win.

Phoenix next plays the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Jan. 17 while NLEX tries to bounce back against the Magnolia Hotshots on Jan. 14.