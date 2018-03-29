Pimentel backs two-month Boracay closure

SENATE President Aquilino L. Pimentel III supports a two-month closure of Boracay to the one-year period recommended by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“If we should close it, maybe two months,” he told reporters when sought for comment.

He said a long closure would affect the livelihood of the workers and the resort investors.

He added that the government could use the two-month closure to better plan the the island’s rehabilitation.

“If you identify what needs to be done and start it, you’re already making progress. After two months, maybe we can open it again,” he said.

The Senate opened an inquiry into the Boracay environmental crisis, led by Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chair of the committee on environment and natural resources.

Ms. Villar advised against a closure affecting all establishments and recommended instead the closure of businesses found violating environmental laws.

Some senators have proposed the creation of a Boracay Development Authority to oversee and manage activities in the resort island.

On plans to introduce casinos to Boracay, Mr. Pimentel urge more consultation with the community by casino developers.

In a statement, he said the sentiments of the community must be expressed through a resolution of the Sangguniang Panlungsod or Sangguniang Bayan of the host local government unit (LGU).

“Let us adopt the spirit of federalism — let the people take part in the decision if a casino should be built in their locality,” he said.

The government has approved a $500-million casino in Boracay. “I urge the council of LGUs — let your people be heard. Consult them, pass a resolution reflecting their concerns, and present the result to (gaming regulator) PAGCOR and would-be investors,” he said. — Camille A. Aguinaldo