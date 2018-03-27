Pimentel vows to resolve GenSan RROW scam

SENATE PRESIDENT Aquilino L. Pimentel III vowed that the Senate would resolve the road right-of-way (RROW) scam in General Santos City (GenSan).

“We will solve this. Senator (Emmanuel D.) Pacquiao, Senator (Richard J.) Gordon and myself, we are confident that we will get to the bottom of this,” he said. The Senate held public hearings last week in GenSan to investigate a group of individuals who submit fake land titles to secure RROW payments from government projects. Mr. Pimentel said it was clear that there was an existing syndicate profiting “by the billions” from the scam. He also urged the Department of Public Works and Highways to tighten its rules on claims. — Camille A. Aguinaldo