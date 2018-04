A MAN gathers trash, consisting mainly of plastic, floating at the San Juan River near the Sevilla Bridge in Kalentong, Mandaluyong City on April 21, a day before the world marks #EarthDay2018, which focuses on plastic pollution with the theme “Green the Cities, Green the Oceans.”

