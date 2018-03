Premium Leisure Corp. (PLC) grew its attributable profit by 83% in 2017, fueled by stronger gaming revenues from City of Dreams Manila.

In a regulatory filing, the gaming and leisure firm of country’s richest man Henry Sy, Sr said its net income attributable to the parent stood at P1.76 billion last year, higher than the P959.85 million it posted in 2016. — Arra B. Francia