A PLEBISCITE will be held on Saturday, April 7, in Bumbaran, on the change of name of that municipality. President Rodrigo R. Duterte, in his Memorandum Order No. 20, dated March 23, expressed his “concurrence in the deputation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and other law enforcement agencies and instrumentalities of the government” for this plebiscite and two other plebiscites held earlier in Northern Luzon.