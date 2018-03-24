PMO remits P17.4M to Treasury

THE Privatization and Management Office (PMO) remitted some P17.4 million to the Bureau of the Treasury in January.

In a statement on Friday, the PMO said it forwarded a cheque of P17.4 million in remittances to the Treasury from its December collections.

The office said the remittance came from the sale of state properties, lease rentals, government assets as well as income from still unsold properties.

Of the amount, the largest chunk or P11.3 million came from the sale of government and other assets. Meanwhile, P6.1 million came from lease rentals and P18,000 came from Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program receivables.

Gerard L. Chan, chief privatization officer of PMO, said P6.78 million will go to the agrarian reform fund, while P10.63 million, along with the amount collected from lease rentals as well as interest income, will go to the general fund.

On October, the PMO turned over a cheque worth P289.49 million to the Treasury.

The fund came from selling the government shares in Asean Finance Corp. as well as from receiving cash dividend from Semirara Mining Corp.

This quarter, the office is targeting to bid out some P98.32 million worth of state-owned assets.

Mr. Chan said these assets include 63 lots in Luzon and Mindanao as well as a membership share at a golf club.

Parcels of land as well as residential and commercial lots in Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Camarines Norte and Quezon were scheduled for bidding last month.

Meanwhile, 13 agricultural and residential lots in General Santos City and membership share in Canlubang Golf and Country Club will also be sold this month, Mr. Chan said. — K.A.N. Vidal