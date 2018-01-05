PNB is first bank to reopen in post-siege Marawi City

THE task of rebuilding from the ruins is slow and difficult for Marawi City, but simple steps help the effort along. For one, the reopening of the Philippine National Bank Marawi Branch recently, the first bank to open in the city after the siege. The branch is located inside the Mindanao State University (MSU) campus. A day before it reopened, the bank was also the first to resume operations of ATM units — one machine in the MSU campus branch and another in the Capitol area. PNB Marawi Branch operates from Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. As of September 2017, PNB has more than 680 branches and over 1,000 ATMs nationwide.
