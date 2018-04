The Philippine National Bank (PNB) has raised $300 million worth of medium-term notes amid overwhelming demand from offshore investors, it said in a disclosure on Friday, April 20.

PNB said it issued $300 million in fixed-rate senior notes under the bank’s Medium Term Note (MTN) program.

“Proceeds of the Notes will be used for PNB’s general corporate purposes,” the bank owned by Lucio C. Tan said. — Melissa Luz T. Lopez