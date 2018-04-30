Police, civilians kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf

Two police officers were among the four individuals abducted in Patikul, Sulu on April 29.

The two officers, identified as Police Officer 2 (PO2) Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad were aboard a tricycle with one Jakosalem Ahamad Blas and one Faizal Ahidji when they were flagged down by 11 armed men led by Abu Sayyaf member Mujir Yada and were forcibly taken southward.

Joint Task Force Sulu and the Philippine National Police are currently conducting rescue operations to recover the four victims. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz