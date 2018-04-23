Police seize P5M worth of meth in Muntinlupa condominium

THE ANTI-DRUG unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) seized suspected crystal meth (shabu) worth P5 million in a condominium unit in Muntinlupa City on Monday morning. PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) chief Superintendent Albert Ignatius D. Ferro said this is a result of a follow-up surveillance and intelligence operation after a Chinese national was arrested in Makati City in March. “We were able to trace his supposedly safe house… and we were able to seize several suspected shabu amounting to P5 million,” Mr. Ferro said in a press briefing. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz