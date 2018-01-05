Police team leader in shooting surfaces at NCRPO

THE TEAM leader of the Mandaluyong City police personnel who figured in the shooting that killed two persons and wounded two others on Dec. 28 surfaced at the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) in Taguig City on Wednesday. Senior Inspector Maria Cristina Vasquez had been declared absent without official leave since Dec. 30. She and nine other police officers involved in the incident will be placed under restrictive custody while the case is being investigated. — PNA/interaksyon.com
See full story on https://goo.gl/CBjnHV