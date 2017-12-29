Police warn against indiscriminate gun-firing

NATIONAL Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Oscar D. Albayalde warned police officers on Thursday against indiscriminate firing, noting that two cops have already been caught in violation of the order and are now facing dismissal. “There will be no mercy for those caught firing their guns indiscriminately,” Mr. Albayalde told reporters in Filipino during a televised press briefing. Meanwhile, Senator Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay also called on the police and local government units to prevent firecracker-related casualties and injuries in the traditional merrymaking to start the New Year. Authorities should make “zero casualties at injuries” for the New Year a reality, she said in a statement. “Most of the victims of illegal firecrackers are children.” Ms. Binay has filed in the last two Congresses a bill (Senate Bill 367) which seeks to “reduce the number of injuries sustained by children by prohibiting the selling, giving, or in any way sharing of firecrackers.” For its part, the Office of the Executive Secretary also announced that “firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices which contain gunpowder exceeding two (2) grams or 1.3 teaspoons or those using sulfur and/or phosphorus mixed with chlorates are strictly prohibited to be sold, manufactured, distributed, and used. Also prohibited are Piccolo; Super Lolo; Whistle Bomb; Goodbye Earth; and Atomic Big Triangulo. — Arjay L. Balinbin