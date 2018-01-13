Poll: Little support for revolutionary gov’t despite Duterte’s high trust ratings

DESPITE higher trust ratings of President Rodrigo R. Duterte, a recent study of the Social Weather System (SWS) showed that there was little support for the proposed proclamation of a “Revolutionary Government.”

In its latest survey conducted by SWS, Mr. Duterte earned a trust rating of +75, with 83% having much trust, 7% with little trust, and 10% undecided.

However, in a parallel poll that sought the public’s opinion on the “Revolutionary Government,” SWS found that: “In terms of trust rating of the president, we also saw strong disagreement with Revolutionary Government among those with little trust in him (with net rating of) -56 and also those who are among undecided in their trust rating of the president at -38. But even among those with much trust in the president, we did not see much support for having Revolutionary Government with only +1.”

Mr. Duterte has repeatedly sought the establishment of a Revolutionary Government or RevGov to bring about rapid changes in the country. He was previously reported as saying that a RevGov needs to be established, even though it may not necessarily be under his watch. However, due to alleged destabilization plots against him, he has said that he may push through with it.

Nationwide, a plurality of 39% disagreed with a RevGov, 31% agreed, and 30% are undecided, resulting in a net rating of -8.

The respondents, 1,200 Filipinos spread evenly within Metro Manila, balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, were asked if they agree or disagree with a Revolutionary Government. The study was conducted between Dec. 8 to 16 last year, with +/-3% margin of error.

MINDANAO RESIDENTS SUPPORT REVOLUTIONARY GOVERNMENT

By locality, RevGov has garnered much support from Mindanawons with +16 net rating (38% agree, 21% disagree). However, 41% remain undecided.

For the Visayas, 26% agreed, 43% disagreed, and 31% are undecided, resulting in a -17 net rating. Balance Luzon followed with -16 (30% agree, 46% disagree, and 25% undecided) and National Capital Region (NCR) with -7 (34% agree, 41% disagree, and 25% undecided).

By educational attainment, those with high education or college graduates disagreed with -19 net rating while those with low education or elementary graduates approved of the Revolutionary Government.

Likewise, RevGov found more opposition from older age group (-12 to -15) compared with younger respondents (-1 to -7).

Those aged 55 and above had a net rating of -12 (28% agree, 40% disagree, 32% undecided) and those who are 45-54 years old had a net rating of -15 (28% agree, 43% disagree, 29% undecided).

Respondents who are 35-44 years old got -1 net rating (35% agree, 36 disagree, 29% disagree) while those aged 25-34 had -2 net (35% agree, 36% disagree, 29% undecided).

Surveyed 18- to 24-year-olds, meanwhile, had a net rating of -7, with 32% agree, 38% disagree, and 30% undecided.

Respondents who expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the president said they disagree with RevGov with -43 net rating (16% agree, 60% disagree, 23% undecided). The same is found among those who are undecided if they are satisfied or dissatisfied with the president with -22 net rating (20% agree, 41% disagree, 39% undecided).

However, those who are satisfied with the president’s performance are “neutral” with the RevGov with only +2 net (37% agree, 35% disagree, 29% undecided).

More disagreement with respondents was seen from those who said a Revolutionary Government is not possible (-32) and those who do not know if it is possible (-31). Meanwhile, there is high agreement from among respondents who said a RevGov is possible (+19).

Asked whether they think the president “has plans to change the present government into the one he likes,” survey results showed that 63% Filipinos think he has a plan while 18% said they do not think so and 19% said they do not know.

From those who said the president is planning to change the system, 72% came from Mindanao and 69% from Metro Manila. Balance Luzon yielded 59% and the Visayas, 58%.

The percentage is also higher from among respondents with higher educational attainment with 75% than those with low education with 52%.

When asked if they think RevGov is possible under the present Constitution, 48% Filipinos said it is possible, 27% said it is not possible, and 19% do not know.

The 1987 Constitution has no provision which allows the declaration of a Revolutionary Government.

The survey showed that more college graduates think it is possible (54%) than elementary graduates (38%). Likewise, more respondents from older age bracket think RevGov is allowed under the present Constitution than the younger respondents with 40%. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz