Premium Leisure earns P1.76 billion in 2017 as City of Dreams revenues rise

PREMIUM LEISURE Corp. (PLC) grew its attributable profit by 83% in 2017, fueled by higher gaming revenues from resort and casino complex City of Dreams Manila.

In a regulatory filing, the gaming and leisure firm of country’s richest man Henry Sy, Sr. said its net income attributable to the parent stood at P1.76 billion last year, higher than the P959.85 million it posted in 2016.

Revenues for the period climbed 40% to P4.93 billion, which the company attributed to the 59% increase in gaming revenue share from City of Dreams Manila to P2.6 billion in 2017.

PLC owns 100% of Premium Leisure and Amusement, Inc., which is the co-licensee of City of Dreams Manila. Located in Entertainment City, the integrated resort and casino complex began operations in 2014.

The listed firm further saw the sale of lotto and keno tickets improve for the period, prompting a 17% increase in equipment lease rental revenues to P1.84 billion. PLC leases online betting equipment to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office for lotto operations and Visayas and Mindanao, through its 50.7%-owned subsidiary Pacific Online Systems Corp.

The company also recorded a commission and distribution income of P171 million last year.

PLC’s costs and expenses accordingly grew by 31% to P2.8 billion during the period, supporting the growth in the company’s gaming share revenues, equipment lease rentals, and commissions, among others.

The company’s positive performance for 2017 translated to a dividend payment of 4.391 centavos per share, or a total of P1.388 billion to be paid on March 23 to shareholders of record as of March 9.

Incorporated in 1993 originally as Sinophil Exploration Co. for oil and gas exploration, PLC was able to change its name and primary purpose to its current one in 1997.

Shares in PLC gained two centavos or 1.83% to close at P1.11 apiece at the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday. — Arra B. Francia