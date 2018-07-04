President’s men to hold pre-SONA forums

THE OFFICE of the Cabinet Secretary and the Presidential Communications Operations Office are set to hold a series of forums at the Philippine International Convention Center to discuss the policies, programs, and projects implemented during the second year of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s administration prior to his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 23, Malacañang announced on Tuesday. According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry L. Roque, Jr., the first forum will be held on July 6, where economic cluster Secretaries Carlos G. Dominguez and Mark A. Villar will present the accomplishments and plans of their respective departments. The July 11 forum will feature the participatory governance cluster headed by Secretary Eduardo M. Año and the human development and poverty reduction cluster headed by Acting Secretary Virginia N. Orogo of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. The third forum on July 18 will feature the climate change adaptation and mitigation, national disaster risk reduction and resiliency cluster with Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu, and the security, justice and peace cluster with Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana. — Arjay L. Balinbin