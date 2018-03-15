Privatization office hopes to sell over P98 million worth of assets

SOME P98.32 million worth of government-owned residential and commercial assets are up for sale until the end of this month, the Department of Finance (DoF) said.

In a statement, Chief Privatization Officer Gerard L. Chan of the DoF’s Privatization Management Office (PMO) said that these included 63 lots in Luzon and Mindanao, as well as a membership share at a golf and country club.

“These include 35 parcels of land in Quezon City and the provinces of Laguna, Camarines Norte and Quezon under the name of the Peninsula Development Bank with a floor price of P26.948 million; four residential and commercial lots of the Selectra Electronics Corp. in Tanay, Rizal, P16.018 million; and two residential lots of Delta Motors Corp. in Parañaque City, P6.142 million,” the statement read.

Also for sale are two lots currently held by Retired Servicemen Enterprises, Inc. worth at least P2.509 million, and seven parcels of land in Bulacan, Quezon City, Tagaytay, and Marikina City held by the Development Bank of Rizal for a total of P35.237 million.

The properties include 13 residential and agricultural parcels in General Santos City under the Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines amounting to P10.271 million, and a membership share at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club currently held by Merchants Investment Corp. worth P1.2 million.

In 2017, the PMO generated P569 million from the privatization of state assets, up 74%.

This accounted for 68.55% of the overall P830 million in privatization revenue, with the Presidential Commission on Good Government accounting for the remaining P261 million.

However, proceeds from these sales missed the P2-billion target laid out in the Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing.

Mr. Chan has said that the PMO will try to sell this year the Mile Long commercial property in Makati City that it acquired in August after winning a legal dispute.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III has said that he only wants to sell a portion of the 2.9-hectare property this year before selling the rest later to benefit from appreciation in the value of the property when redevelopment commences. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan