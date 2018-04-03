Promoting PHL in four-wheel drive mode

A GROUP of off-road adventurers and Toyota FJ Cruiser enthusiasts has announced it is set to travel and discover never before seen areas of the country. In its “Overland, Oversea Adventure,” 4×4 Expedition Philippines said the off-road trip from Luzon to Surigao City will begin on May 14, returning to Manila on May 24. Through the expedition, the group aims to promote tourism and road safety, as well as environment conservation through tree-planting activities.

4×4 Expedition PLH “ambassador” Albert Martinez described the upcoming trip as a “bonding of brothers,” and that the group’s intention is to promote tourism by visiting unknown areas around the country.

“We want to visit special areas in the Philippines… We want to promote that area so that people will know about it since we have the rigs and the capability to go where ordinary cars can’t go,” Mr. Martinez said.

To help in the conservation and preservation of natural resources, 4×4 Expedition PHL said it would plant trees in some of the places the group is planning to pass through. It will also be donating goods to seven underprivileged communities (which are yet to be named). The group noted it has been coordinating with local government units regarding the activities.

The group will be traveling with two mechanics and a safety officer, and said it has identified hospitals, clinics, and vehicle service centers in the areas it will visit.

Mr. Martinez said that the trip will be documented in a 10-part mini-series on a YouTube channel called Overland Oversea Philippines, as well as through Facebook live posts.

“Personally, this is the bucket list I’ve been wanting to do for the longest time, [and] finally I would be able to do it with an entire team,” he said. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman