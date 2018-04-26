Prospects of PHL football focus of May conference

STAKEHOLDERS of local football are set to gather next month in a conference designed to discuss the current state of the sport in the country and with the end goal of being able to chart a fitting path to make it the biggest spectator sport in the Philippines.

Organized by MMC Sportz Asia and sanctioned by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), the conference, titled “The Business of Football — Philippines,” is described by organizers as a first of its kind and is set to happen on May 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the New World Hotel Makati.

The one-day summit will bring together all the key stakeholders of the football community in the Philippines from the rights holders, football clubs, agencies, brands, media, retail, real estate, and the fans.

The overall objective of the conference is to better educate all concerned as to how to handle affairs of the sport moving forward and achieve the desired results.

“There is so much untapped potential in the football-business in the Philippines, that we felt like it is time to bring all the key stakeholders together in one room, and to discuss the state of the game, and how we can develop the sport in the Philippines,” said Eric M. Gottschalk, CEO of MMC Sportz Asia, Inc., in a statement as he referred to the mission of the confab.

“The inauguration of the professional football league in 2017 and the recent international successes of both the men’s and the women’s national football teams should be a springboard for the sport to finally take off in a basketball-dominated country. But we noticed that the key stakeholders are still adapting a “wait-and-see” approach,” Mr. Gottschalk added.

Philippine Azkals team manager Dan Palami said the timing of The Business of Football — Philippines conference is very timely and should serve the sport well not only now but also for the future.

“It is high time we get our act together, and elevate the level of the sport, in time for the upcoming Asian Cup 2019, wherein the country, and the Philippine Azkals will have the opportunity to make a mark, and create history in the international football scene,” Mr. Palami said in a separate statement.

The conference will cover topics such as Football in Southeast Asia, State of Football in the Philippines, Why Brands Should Get Involved, Developing Football in Asia, Asian Cup 2019, Youth Academies, among others.

The event will also feature a Job Fair, wherein participants can explore careers in football, learn from industry leaders, and get to network with key executives in the industry.

Confirmed speakers include AFC Director Member Association Development, Stuart Larman, La Liga Managing Director for SEA, Ivan Codina, Mr. Palami, Azkals coach Thomas Dooley, Philippines Football League CEO Lazarus Jansen Xavier, Mr. Gottschalk, SMG Insight Managing Director Frank Saez, and PFF General Secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes, among many others.

Delegate passes are available online at Platinumlist (The Business of Football — Philippines) and priced at P2,750 for regular delegates and P1,500 for the student pass. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo