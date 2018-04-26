Provincial graduates lead in 2017 bar exams

By Dane Angelo M. Enerio

THE SUPREME COURT (SC) announced on Thursday that 1,724 examinees out of 6,748 passed the 2017 Bar Examinations, with examinees from Visayas and Mindanao filling up the top ranks.

University of St. La Salle graduate Mark John H. Simondo topped the exams with an over-all rating of 91.05% while Christianne Mae C. Balili and Ivanne D’laureil I. Hisoler from the University of San Carlos (USC) and Camille B. Remoroza from the Ateneo de Davao University ranked at 2nd, 4th, and 3rd with scores of 90.80%, 89.55%, and 90.70%, respectively.

Monica Anne T. Yap of San Beda College-Manila (SBCM) was the only examinee in the top five to come from a Metro Manila-based university with a score of 89.45%.

The remaining slots for the top ten were taken by University of Santo Tomas (UST) graduates Lorenzo Luigi T. Gayya (6th, 89.10%), Klinton M. Torralba (9th, 88.65%), Emma Ruby J. Aguilar (10th, 88.40%) and USC graduate Rheland S. Servacio (7th, 89.00%.)

Krizza Fe P. Alcantara-Bagni from St. Mary’s University and Algie Kwillon B. Mariacos from SBCM tied at 8th place with a score of 88.90%.

The SC in a press release said “the number of examinees for 2017 (6,748) is the highest so far.” The passing rate, however, dropped from the previous year’s 59.06% with 3,747 passers out of 6,344 compared to this year’s 25.55%.

Associate Justice Lucas P. Bersamin, the Chairperson of the SC Committee on the Bar Examinations, said the oathtaking for the passers will be held on June 1 at the Philippine International Convention Center.

He added: “Bar passers may secure their clearances from the Office of the Bar Confidant beginning on May 7, 2018 until May 31, 2018 from 8:00 in the morning until 4:30 in the afternoon.”

Mr. Bersamin’s eight examiners were retired Commission on Elections Commissioner Mehol K. Sadain (Political Law and Public International Law), retired Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Francisco P. Acosta (Labor Laws and Social Legislation), CA Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez (Ethics and Practical Exercises, and lawyers Arturo M. De Castro (Civil Law), Leonor D. Boada (Taxation), Raul T. Vasquez (Mercantile Law), Alexander A. Padila (Criminal Law), and Williard B. Riano (Remedial Law).

The exams were held at the University of Santo Tomas over the four Sundays in the month of November last year.