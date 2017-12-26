PSC officials look to better conditions for local sports moving forward

AS the Year 2017 comes to a close, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) expressed bullishness on better conditions for local sports across-the-board following initiatives it has started.

In a press conference held last week, the PSC, led by its chairman, Butch Ramirez, detailed some of the partnerships it has forged with various groups and programs it has set up that should help it in seeing its mission and vision for the “improved” conduct of sports affairs here through.

The local sports body, in particular, highlighted its partnerships with different government agencies, local government units, thrusts towards grassroots development, and the Philippine Sports Institute as some of the things it sees contributing to better conditions for the local sports scene and stakeholders.

And provided all concerned work on the things it has started, the PSC said windfalls could start coming.

“I see medals in 2018, also a gold in the Olympics,” said Mr. Ramirez when asked about the prospects of Philippine sports in the coming years.

“But we all have to work hard. If we work together despite the issues we can do better,” added the PSC chairman.

Mr. Ramirez went on to say that he is upbeat on funding for the various national sports associations (NSA) — a key issue in years past — beginning 2018 as their Executive Board has agreed to an annual budget.

“The PSC Executive Board has agreed to have an annual budget for NSAs in 2018 which they would then use towards their elite athletes. We would like NSAs to perform better and work better and improve the whole performance through this budget,” he said.

REHABILITATION PROGRAM

Meanwhile, PSC Executive Director Atty. Sannah Frivaldo said plans are afoot for the rehabilitation program for the aging Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

“As we end the year, several senators have expressed their commitment in supporting the rehabilitation of our sports facilities. Although these are not yet enough, we are relentless in our efforts to raise funds and reach our target,” said Ms. Frivaldo.

Also present during the press conference were PSC commissioners Ramon Fernandez, Arnold Agustin, Charles Maxey and Celia Kiram. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo