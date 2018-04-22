PSC-PSI Sports Science series attended by 2,266 participants

BALUARTE, ILOCOS SUR — A total of 2,266 participants attended the Philippine Sports Commission-Philippine Sports Institute (PSC-PSI) Palarong Pambansa 2018 Sports Science Series held here from April 16-20.

Movement and Performance (Strength and Conditioning) of Nathan Futalan had the biggest turnout of attendees with 524 followed by Performance Assessment on Children (Sports Physiology) of Maria Daniela P. Santos with 474 participants.

Three other topics: Psychology of Coaching (Sports Psychology), conducted by Denise Ang; Sports Nutrition for Filipino Youth Athlete (Sports Nutrition) handled by Ashley Villa; and First Aid in Sports by Dr. Pilar Elena Villanueva gathered 434, 421 and 431 participants, respectively, who are mostly delegates from the 17 regions that joined the Palarong Pambansa 2018 that closed Saturday in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.

Coaches, chaperones, athletes and officials availed of the free seminar organized by PSC-PSI to educate sports stakeholders on sports science and sports medicine to help improve grassroots sports in the countryside — a mantra of President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Since the Palaro chess competition was held beside the venue of the seminar, most coaches and parents of woodpushers who competed in the week-long event have attended all five topics while the rest participated in four or less topics.

PSI deputy director for grassroots Marlon Malbog said, “Palaro delegates were receptive and were very interested in every topic handled by our partner experts.”

He said it is also a good indication that applying sports science and sports medicine in training an athlete will be seriously considered especially by coaches.

“We are looking forward to conduct similar seminars in other areas,” Mr. Malbog added.

All participants received certificates.

The PSI also made rounds in different playing venues of the Palaro to hold talent identification among athletes.