PT&T considers use of TransCo assets for broadband network

PHILIPPINE Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T) is exploring the possible use of National Transmission Corp.’s (TransCo) “dark (unused) fiber” for its planned nationwide broadband network.

In a statement, PT&T said under its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TransCo, the two companies will create a technical working group (TWG) for the preparation for the eventual use of the dark fiber in the country’s network of transmission lines.

Dark fiber is described as unused network infrastructure composed of cabling, switches and repeaters.

“The TWG is meant to validate the technical feasibility study conducted by PT&T more than a year ago, which gives the company a head start should it be awarded with the third telco slot,” the company said in a statement.

The technical feasibility study was presented to the TransCo board of directors to show how PT&T can connect the existing network of fiber-optic cables to the power grid.

Utilizing the dark fiber in the grid, PT&T said will allow the company to have a “true national backbone” that would challenge incumbent players PLDT, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc.

“The MoU puts us one critical step closer to having a national fiber-optic backbone. We have begun looking at this from a technical standpoint more than a year ago, knowing that it would take time to develop a national/regional roll-out plan that includes this backbone. This was before the third telco discussion began to take shape in November of last year,” PT&T Chief Operating Officer Miguel Marco O. Bitanga said in a statement.

In the event the company is awarded the third telco player slot, Mr. Bitanga said the company can save time and roll out this segment of a cellular network more quickly.

The company also said it is “hopeful” that the issues between TransCo and the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) regarding the country’s transmission assets would be resolved.

State-owned TransCo has opposed privately-held NGCP’s decision to allow third parties to use government property without authority. NGCP had allowed PLDT and Globe access to the power grid operator’s facilities.

“At any rate, PT&T is open to discuss the issues with Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), TransCo and NGCP if necessary,” the company said.

PT&T currently operates a broadband network in Metro Manila and Regions III and IV. The company is confident that its existing backbone gives it an edge in the government’s selection of the third telco player.

The DICT is set to name the third player by June.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo