Q2 hiring outlook positive amid strong growth — Monster.com

EMPLOYERS are expected to remain positive about hiring in the Philippines in the second quarter because of strong economic growth and investment, online hiring firm Monster.com said.

Monster.com Chief Executive Officer for Asia Pacific and the Middle East Abhijeet Mukherjee said in a statement that this was “no suprise” as the investment outlook remained upbeat.

“Job-generating foreign direct investment, a key economic driver for the Philippines, also witnessed strong growth in January. This allows for businesses to expand and create more job opportunities,” he added.

“We can likely expect positive hiring trends in the quarter ahead.

Mr. Mukherjee said the process of digital transformation “will likely boost job creation, salaries and training opportunities, pointing towards even more promising hiring growth prospects ahead.”

The Monster Employment Index (MEI) showed that online-based recruitment activity in January and February rose 13% and 17% year on year, respectively.

The MEI gauges online postings for jobs, covering various industries and occupations.

Hiring activity in the retail sector in February rose 29% year on year and was up 2% from January.

Education, advertising, market research, public relations, media and entertainment hiring activity rose 25%, followed by logistics-related industries at 20%.

Job postings for Business Process Outsourcing, on the other hand, contracted 7% in February, after a 5% fall in January.

By occupation, human resoures and administration saw a 29% increase in hiring activity in February.

This was followed by finance and accounts, up 26%. Postings in occupations related to purchasing, logistics, supply chain management, sales and business development rose 25%.

Postings for customer service professionals contracted 5% year on year in February. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato