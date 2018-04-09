QC building clearance functions ‘devolved’ to national gov’t agencies

THE QUEZON CITY government said it has “devolved” to agencies of the national government some of its approval functions in the building code governing the city.

The Local Building Code, which was created through a 2016 ordinance, transferred the “responsibilities with regards on who evaluates and whose jurisdiction are the certain sections or rules of the National Building Code (NBC),” Quezon City Department of Building Office (DBO) chief of staff Roy Xavier A. Cornista said in an interview when sought for comment about last month’s issuance of law’s the implementing rules and regulations (IRR).

“Halimbawa, sa (for example, in) architectural, we will not bother to thoroughly check (the requirements of the applicant seeking clearance) or we’ll not bother to thoroughly check ‘yung (the) fire safety requirements niya as long as (we can see there is) fire clearance and… locational clearance. Ibig sabihin na-comply niya na ‘yon (This means these requirements have been complied with),” Mr. Cornista said.

Mr. Cornista said that when an applicant has all the requirements for clearance such as location, barangay approval, and fire-safety evaluation, the city building office can issue an order of payment within 10 to 12 working days.

Mr. Cornista said before the IRR took effect last month, city building officials would be tasked with zoning regulations, land use and occupancy, height and ventilation, provisions on fire safety, and other such “disciplines.”

This was despite the existing Fire Code of the Philippines, Comprehensive Land Use Development Plan, and Quezon City Zoning Ordinance, Mr. Cornista pointed out.

“In order to address ‘yung ganoong (that) situation, dinevolve ‘yung responsibility (the responsibilities were devolved),” Mr. Cornista said.

Another salient provision of the IRR is the requirement for design professionals and private practitioners who undertake construction projects in the city to register with the DBO.

Executive Director Ibarra G. Paulino of the Philippine Constructors Association (Philconsa) said in an email interview: “The strong points of the code in addition to the strict adherence to the NBC are the enforcement of environmental safeguards as well as compliance (with) sanitation and safe working condition for the overall welfare of the public.”

Mr. Paulino also noted that while the Local Building Code “will cause more legwork (on) the part of the contractors and practicing professionals, there is nothing to disagree (with) since it is intended for the overall welfare of the people.”

“Registration of professionals doing these tasks will enable the Building Official/s to monitor the activities as well as their compliance to what is set for by the law. This will also develop the sense of being more responsible on the part of the professionals since they know that they are being watched upon,” Mr. Paulino said. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz