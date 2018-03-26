Quezon City gov’t closes Dimple Star bus firm’s office

QUEZON CITY Mayor Herbert M. Bautista on Monday personally served the order closing down the main office of Dimple Star bus terminal in Cubao. This comes after President Rodrigo R. Duterte directed the bus firm’s closure after one of its units fell off a ravine in Occidental Mindoro, which killed 19 and injured 21.

“We don’t want another tragedy to happen. Both the national and local governments have been trying to implement measures to minimize the risks on the road. The public should also do its share by not patronizing colorum and noncompliant buses,” Mr. Bautista said. The mayor also inspected other bus terminals in the area. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz