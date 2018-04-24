Quezon City traffic enforcers undergo training on updated road rules

The Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) held a two-day training of its 30 traffic enforcers last April 23 and 24 to update their information on traffic management and improve attitude while on duty.

“Ang situation natin on the ground paiba-iba, hindi siya static. So, kailangan i-update namin yung mga bagong memo, mga bagong rules, bagong regulations. Kailangan up-to-date yung aming mga traffic officers (The situation on the ground is not yet static, we need to update the new memo, new rules, new regulations. Our traffic enforcers need to be re-trained),” DPOS head General Elmo D.G. San Diego said.

Moreover, the department reminded the traffic enforcers that just because they are equipped with booklets does not mean they have to issue tickets every time.

“Kailangan mag-render sila ng traffic control para ma-maintain ang batas trapiko sa area kung saan sila naka-assign (They need to do maintain traffic control and follow traffic rules in areas where they were assigned),” DPOS education and training section head Corazon B. Medes said. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz