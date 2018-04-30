RAAMpage cycling event set for July

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THE growing long-distance cycling scene in the country has another challenging event to look forward to later this year as the qualifier for the Race Across America (RAAM) take place for the very first time in the Philippines.

Set for July 28 at The Villages in the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, cycling enthusiasts both here and other parts of Asia get the chance to experience RAAM, considered to be the most challenging of bike races in the world because of its format that has racers cycling nonstop across 12 states.

As a qualifier recognized and approved by Race Across America, RAAMpage will be embodying the format of RAAM through a time-trial race.

It will be done, however, differently with six, 12 and 24-hour time trials to make the race friendlier to athletes and cyclists of all levels, organizers said.

“We really pushed for this event to encourage people to get into this, not only seasoned athletes but also newbies, which is why we introduced a six-hour category, because after all you have to start somewhere,” said Carmela Pearson, one of the organizers of RAAMpage and a veteran racer of RAAM, in an interview with BusinessWorld during the press launch of the cycling event on April 26 at the Union Jack Tavern in Makati.

“We want to encourage more people to be active. And it’s doable. It’s more relatable compared to aspiring to be a fast racer,” she added.

RAAMpage categories are divided into solo, two-person team and four-person team and further broken down by age both for male and female.

There is also a category for randonneurs (solo) both male and female.

Come race day, racers will have to do multiple laps in a 33-kilometer loop inside the Clark Freeport Zone.

Winners in the racing category are determined based on the number of laps covered. Should competitors finish with the same number of laps, the fastest completion time is the next basis.

The 24-hour non-drafting division will be an official RAAM Qualifier for the 2019 RAAM. To qualify for RAAM, male solo racers should cover at least 612 km (380 miles) and female solo racers should cover at least 564 km (350 miles) in 24 hours.

Fees for RAAMpage range from $50 to $770 for regular registration (May 1 to June 15) and $60 to $920 for late registration (June 16 to July 15).

“The goal is if we get at least 200 participants I will be happy. This is our first time to organize this and we are determined to do it properly. But if we are able to go over our initial goals we will welcome that. Hopefully this will be the first of many RAAMpage events in the country,” said Ms. Pearson, who with husband, Colin, Vanessa Bandoy Hans and Guillaume d’Aboville, made up the four-man mixed relay team from the Philippines that finished second in the 2017 RAAM.

RAAMpage is also supported by David’s Salon, whose owner, David Charlton, was also part of the Philippine support team that saw action in last year’s RAAM.

“I myself was with Carmela and our awesome team of four and we actually placed in the world’s toughest bike race! Imagine when we open this experience to even more Filipino athletes,” Mr. Charlton said during the launch.

For those interested in joining RAAMpage, visit it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cyclingraampageph and www.cyclingraampage.com.