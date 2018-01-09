Radiohead sues Lana del Rey for song similarity

NEW YORK — Singer Lana Del Rey said Sunday that English rockers Radiohead have sued for writing credit on one of her songs, seeing uncanny similarities to their breakthrough track “Creep.” The 32-year-old Los Angeles-based singer, like Radiohead known for the frequent darkness of her music, insisted she had not been inspired by “Creep.” The dispute centers on “Get Free,” the closing track on her last album Lust for Life, which opens with seemingly identical guitar chords to “Creep” at a similar, steady-churning tempo. Del Rey confirmed a lawsuit after it was reported by British tabloid The Sun, saying that she had offered a compromise but that Radiohead wanted full credit. A representative for Radiohead did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent late Sunday. — AFP
