Rain or Shine, Alaska trek back to action

TWO teams that middled in the previous Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) tournament — the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and Alaska Aces — make their debuts in the just-started Commissioner’s Cup today and are looking to set their campaign to a winning note.

Battling each other in the 7 p.m. main game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the E-Painters and Aces look to book a victory at the onset to join early leaders in the midseason PBA tournament.

Rain or Shine, which finished the previous Philippine Cup with a quarterfinal appearance to show for, will be bannered in the import-laden tournament by burly Reggie Johnson, who suited and won a title in the ASEAN Basketball League with the Westports Malaysia Dragons.

A versatile player despite his size, Mr. Johnson, 6’10” is expected to contribute in every category for the E-Painters while making for a stocky front court tandem along with Beau Belga.

Also part of the team is newly acquired big man Norbert Torres from the TNT KaTropa, who came on board in exchange for Don Trollano in an in-between conference break trade.

With the two new additions, Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia hopes they “get to defend the shaded lane” better.

Apart from Messrs. Johnson, Belga and Torres, also part of the team are veterans Gabe Norwood, James Yap, Jay Washington, Raymond Almazan, Chris Tiu and Maverick Ahanmisi along with up-and-comers Ed Daquioag and Rey Nambatac.

BETTER SHOWING

Alaska, for its part, looks to build on its good showing in the Philippine Cup where it was a top-half staple before exiting in the quarterfinals.

Antonio Campbell has been brought in to backstop the Aces as they angle to get back to league respectability after some tough conferences of late.

Mr. Campbell, 23, has been described as suited for a team like Alaska, something coach Alex Compton hopes to capitalized on.

“Tony is an easy guy to get along with. He’s smart and he’s a learner… He listens and tries to apply, and the great thing for guys like that is they can really get better and we’ve seen it in a couple of games,” said Mr. Compton of their import.

“He is someone that we want as one of our top guys. He’s a clean player, he plays hard, is smart, is a team guy and that’s just what we need…” he added.

Mr. Campbell, who played for Ohio University, is set to play alongside Alaska stalwarts Calvin Abueva, Vic Manuel, JVee Casio, Chris Banchero, Jeron Teng, Carl Bryan Cruz and Sonny Thoss.

Meanwhile, the Meralco Bolts go for a second straight victory when they take on the GlobalPort Batang Pier in the 4:30 p.m. curtain-raiser.

The Bolts were a 116-103 winner in their tournament debut over Columbian Dyip on Wednesday where returning import Arinze Onuaku bucked being under the weather to tally 30 points, 19 rebounds and six assists.

GlobalPort, for its part, tries to bounce back after bowing in its first outing on April 22 to TNT, 128-114. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo