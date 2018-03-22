RCBC unveils credit card for frequent travelers to Japan

The credit card arm of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) launched a new prestige credit card in partnership with Japanese card issuer JCB Co. Ltd.

In an event in Taguig City on Thursday, March 22, RCBC Bankard JCB Platinum Card was introduced by the credit card issuers, catered to travelers who frequent Japan.

Aside from earning reward points through domestic and international purchases, the card can earn more points for transactions made in Japan. These can be converted to air miles for airlines such as Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, Cathay Pacific as well as All Nippon Airways.

Credit card holders are also entitled to a travel insurance worth P1 million, and they can access airport and JCB lounges in Japan and in other countries. — Karl Angelo N. Vidal