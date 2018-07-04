RCBC unveils online forex trading platform

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) has launched an online platform allowing its clients to buy and sell local and foreign currencies.

In a statement Wednesday, July 5, RCBC said it has launched the Online FX Trading Platform, the first and only online foreign exchange execution platform in the country.

“[The platform eliminates] the need for face-to-face or over-the-phone transactions when exchanging foreign currency,” the Yuchengco-led bank said.

For clients to make use of this platform, RCBC clients have to enroll at least two different currency accounts through RCBC’s online banking platform.

Once eligible, clients can buy and sell between their enrolled accounts major currencies such as US dollar, Euro, British pound, Japanese yen and Singaporean dollar among others. — Karl Angelo N. Vidal