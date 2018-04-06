Record Solaire revenues fuel Bloomberry’s profit surge

BLOOMBERRY RESORTS Corp. saw its profits soar by 161% in 2017, driven by record gaming revenues at Solaire Resort and Casino alongside slimmer losses from its Korean operations.

In a regulatory filing, Bloomberry said it recorded a net income of P6.06 billion last year, almost triple the size of its P2.3-billion earnings in the year before. Revenues increased by 20.7% to P36.7 billion.

The profit increase translated to a 158% increase in earnings per share of 55.1 centavos, against 21.4 centavos in 2016.

Bloomberry’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization also grew 17% to P12.35 billion for the period.

“Going into our fifth year of operation has become even more exciting with our 2017 results in sync with the growth trajectories we have aimed for. This is largely due to our top notch management team and the thousands of Bloomberry and Solaire men and women, whose tireless drive and dedication keep us notches ahead,” Bloomberry Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Enrique K. Razon, Jr. said in a statement.

Bloomberry ended the year with record gross gaming revenues from Solaire, which jumped 16% to P44.5 billion. The company benefited from the 11% rise in VIP volumes, with hold rates steady at 2.61%.

Revenues from mass market table drops grew 21%, while those from electronic gaming machine coin-ins picked up 29%, despite recording slightly lower hold rates from both segments.

Promotional allowances and contra accounts as a percentage of gross gaming revenues, meanwhile, dropped by 1.3% to 25.8%, as it advanced at a slower pace of 11% versus the 16% growth in gross gaming revenues.

The non-gaming segment also contributed to Solaire’s growth in 2017, as revenues clocked in a 40% growth to P3.34 billion. Bloomberry attributed this increase to improvements in Solaire’s hotel, food and beverage, and retail components.

Occupancy rate at Solaire’s hotel improved by 5.4% to 90.7% last year, while revenue per available room was also up by 11%. Solaire currently has 312 all-suite hotel rooms.

The addition of more luxury retailers at The Shoppes, alongside well-received shows at The Theatre — its 1,760-seat Broadway-style theater — further boosted Bloomberry’s non-gaming revenues.

Meanwhile, Bloomberry managed to contain losses from Jeju Sun and Hotel Casino in Korea, with net loss narrowing to P207 million in 2017, against P1.14 billion in 2016.

Shares in Bloomberry lost 66 centavos or 4.82% to close at P13.04 each at the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday. — Arra B. Francia