Recovering exports unlikely to plug widening trade gap: ANZ

Exports likely recovered in May, but are unlikely to plug the Philippines’ widening trade gap, analysts at ANZ Research said.

Operating under the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, ANZ Research provides economic insights on the Australia, New Zealand, Emerging Asia, Greater China, and G3 economies.

In its weekly report, the research group said merchandise exports may have posted a 0.4% growth for the month, which, if realized, would end a four-month contraction.

“Export growth could have turned marginally positive in May after falling for four straight months in April,” ANZ said. “Imports on the other hand are expected to have been solid, driven by higher oil prices and the government’s infrastructure programme that is boosting capital goods imports.” — Melissa Luz T. Lopez