Reds push proposed reforms to go with revived talks

By Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz

THE Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) called on President Rodrigo R. Duterte anew to continue negotiating the proposed Comprehensive Agreement on Socio-Economic Reforms (CASER) following his go-ahead of the resumption of peace talks with the rebels.

“The revolutionary forces maintain the policy of openness to negotiations to seek solutions to the roots of the armed conflict. The Filipino people await a Comprehensive Agreement on Socio-economic Reforms (CASER) that would address the aspirations of the people to seek an end to their oppressive and exploitative conditions,” CPP said in a statement on Saturday, April 7.

CASER, a contentious issue in the peace process, contains the economic reform proposals of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), the negotiating panel for the CPP and its armed wing, the New People’s Army. NDFP said CASER will resolve the armed conflict.

“Without a substantive effort to implement previous agreements and seriously negotiate the CASER without precondition, the Duterte regime’s talk of reviving the peace talks will be reduced to a mere PR (public relations) blitz used for political damage control amid its worsening political crisis and isolation from the people,” CPP said.

Apart from CASER, CPP also asked the President to free the political prisoners.

“The Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL) must be reaffirmed and implemented. A presidential amnesty proclamation to release all political prisoners must immediately be issued in line with agreements during the first round of talks in 2016,” CPP said.

Mr. Duterte in February petitioned to tag the CPP, NPA, and 600 others as terrorists following the collapse of the peace negotiations after a series of reported attacks by the rebels. However, CPP said the attacks by the NPA are in defense to operations by the military.

“Without letup in its war of suppression, the Duterte regime leaves the NPA with little choice but to wage nationwide armed struggle to defend the people against state terror and fascist violence,” CPP said.

The President on Thursday said he is willing to spend for the continuation of the peace process and set a timeline of two months for the truce.

Mr. Duterte approved the continuation of the peace process on April 4, subject to conditions despite the Hague Joint Declaration signed by both sides that “no preconditions” shall be made. Efforts to resolve the armed conflict can be traced as far back as the administration of former President Corazon C. Aquino.