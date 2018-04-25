Region 9 NGO workers undergo disaster management training

MEMBERS OF various non-government organizations (NGO) and civil society groups from the Zamboanga Peninsula Region recently completed a three-day training on Community-Based Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (CBDRRM) in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay. The Office of the Civil Defense-Region 9 (OCD-9) conducted the training to implement a uniform process in conducting CBDRRM activities as NGOs and civil society groups are usually among the responders during calamities. OCD-9 Training Officer Casmar Pajiji said, “The objective of the training is for the participants to obtain the knowledge, skills and attitude required in cascading practical DRRM approaches that are applicable for community members before, during and after disasters.” — Albert F. Arcilla