Reinventing in-store experience

A store can have striking displays, posters and all sorts of bells and whistles to attract customers. But considering today’s environment, where the market becomes more challenging and crowded, strategies like these no longer work. Consumers are getting more demanding and hungry for experiences that engage and excite them. They don’t want to just walk, buy the product, and leave the store; they want a tailored experience that match their spend.

The retail industry is undergoing a major transformation as e-commerce, together with the proliferation of mobile devices, disrupt the traditional brick-and-mortar stores. As a result, many stores operating physically have already closed or on the verge of shutting down.

But according to KPMG, a global network of professional firms, physical retail is not actually dead, boring retail is.

“Store closures in certain countries hit all-time highs in 2017. The list of longstanding retail brands that shut their door is too long to list. Often overlooked is the fact that many stores opened as well. We will see a similar pattern in 2018. By January 2019, 90% of all retail will still be done in physical stores,” the KMPG says in the Global Retail Trends 2018 report.

The firm explains that as long as stores are doing well, offering a customer experience that meets or exceeds customer expectations, physical retail will stay.

“Joe Mach, the President of North America at Verifone predicts consumers will visit physical stores as long as there are new and interesting reasons to go. Leading retailers take advantage of their physical spaces to maximize experience per square foot and the real-life interactions customers have there. In summary, customers will shop where they enjoy their experience, this could be on a single channel or a combination of channels,” the KPMG says.

The National Retail Federation (NRF), the world’s largest retail association, shows the same sentiment. In the Consumer View report, it says that a unique and convenient experience is important as it drives store visits.

“As retail becomes commoditized and the competitive gaps in price and selection shrink, consumers are being driven more by brand experience. Shoppers want convenience, a unique customer experience and events that offer a compelling reason for store visits. They also demand personalization and strong digitally enabled customer service,” the NRF says.

Aside from generating store visits, strong brand experience builds loyalty. Developing customer loyalty has always been a challenge for retailers, and it is becoming even harder today. But by creating a more immersive experience, retailers can drive people towards their stores and establish connection with them. As the NRF says, experience impacts everything – from loyalty to how often customers visit retailers.

For the City of Dreams Manila, a luxury integrated resort and casino complex located in Parañaque, experiential retailing is important to create repeat business from happy and satisfied customers who can easily share their brand experience through their social network.

“This online buzz or word-of-mouth help generate more interest for the brands and subsequently create greater in-store foot traffic,” the City of Dreams Manila told BusinessWorld in an e-mail.

The City of Dreams Manila has successfully positioned its retail area in the market, having a double digit growth in terms of revenues compared to the previous year.

Aside from luxurious amenities, stunning attractions and wide culinary choices the City of Dreams Manila offers, it keeps on carrying out several initiatives to enhance the shopping experience of its customers. For instance, it offers Dream Rewards Club, a loyalty program that recognizes and rewards members’ loyalty by providing extensive benefits and privileges available throughout the integrated resort.

The City of Dreams Manila said that members of Dream Rewards Club can stay at one of its luxury hotels, dine at one its signature restaurants, and redeem their points to shop in select retail outlets at its retail area.

“Through the Dream Rewards program, we help ensure that our guests will have a delightful experience,” the City of Dreams Manila said, noting that Dream Rewards membership sign-up is free.

This initiative being undertaken by the City of Dreams Manila attract consumers to visit its retail stores, and build customers’ loyalty, the two of the most important aspects to stay in the industry.

“As retailers enter 2018, they are already seeing that if customers are going to visit a store, it needs to be about more than just the transaction. Retailers need to offer something you can’t get online. They need to offer an experience,” the KPMG says.

— Mark Louis F. Ferrolino, Special Features Writer