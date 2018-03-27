Resorts World Manila operator says revenues hit P21B in 2017

THE OWNER and operator of Resorts World Manila (RWM) generated P21.1 billion in revenues in 2017, noting that gaming activities in the casino have picked up since the shooting incident that prompted the closure of an entire gaming floor in June last year.

In a statement, Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc. said revenues translated to an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization) of P3.5 billion.

The 2017 revenues are 23% lower than the P27.49 billion the company reported in 2016.

Travellers International has yet to submit its annual financial report to regulators.

The company was forced to close its casino area for 27 days in June 2017 after an arson attack that left 38 people dead. It suffered around P60 million in lost gaming revenue for each day of closure.

The Resorts World Manila operator said gross gaming revenues in the fourth quarter alone increased by 22% against the quarter before.

“We are pleased to see continuous improvements in our quarterly results and expect to sustain this upward trend, especially with the partial opening of Phase 3 development’s gaming area in the near future. This new facility will be called Grand Wing while the original facility will be called Garden Wing,” Travellers International President and Chief Executive Officer Kingson U. Sian said.

The non-gaming segment grew its revenues by 5% to P4 billion in 2017, driven by hotel and MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, and events) operations.

The company said the number of people visiting the RWM complex have improved, with foot traffic averaging at 27,000 per day in the fourth quarter, 17% up from the 23,000 average daily visitors in the third quarter.

The average occupancy rate in RWM’s three hotels stayed above 80% during the period, with Holiday Inn Express — formerly called Remington Hotel — almost 90% occupied. The other hotels in the complex are Maxims Manila Hotel and Marriott Hotel Manila.

Travellers International will be adding 940 rooms across three new luxury hotels in the RWM complex this year. The hotels are Hilton Manila, Sheraton Manila Hotel, and Hotel Okura Manila, which will also house gaming and retail spaces, as well as six basement parking decks.

The listed company is a joint venture partnership between billionaire Andrew L. Tan’s Alliance Global Group, Inc. and Genting Hong Kong Limited.

Shares in Travellers International gained eight centavos or 2.02% to close at P4.05 apiece at the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday. — Arra B. Francia